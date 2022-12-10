Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Saturday 10th December 2022? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Saturday 10th December 2022:

Aries

Dear Aries, to do your job in style, get rid of any unnecessary items. Treat each addition as optional until it proves essential.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, you can’t tell how real a thing is until it’s outside of you. What’s left in your head can’t get enough oxygen to be alive. Try things on paper.

Twins

Dear Gemini, you would like to make an important discovery. It has been said that part of discovery is determining what is worth discovering. Perhaps. Or maybe that’s all. In any case, it will happen close to home.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, sometimes you talk to yourself. You are also known to stage conversations in your head. At times you have been bothered by this habit, but it will be a real asset, helping you sort things out and sharpen your thinking.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Saturday 10 December 2022), the confidence you have comes from optimism in yourselves. But don’t trust yourself to be perfect: like any human being, you will make mistakes. But you can trust yourself to grow, learn, and keep doing your best.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgos, you will present an idea. Just like you want a pair of jeans that fit your proportions, use a flattering size to serve your idea on. Consider the wishes of your audience and work backwards from there.

Weight scale

Dear Libras, why say what you can insinuate? To imply is to invite interpretation. Each interpretation is a thread of energy. The more threads that intertwine between you and your audience, the stronger the connection will be between you.

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2022

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, According to Branko’s horoscope today, as long as you’re thinking about what ifs, you can also run the full gamut, from the awful to the ridiculous and of course, the outrageously awesome. Because what if you succeed wildly?

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you don’t have to be embroiled in scandal to offer no comments. It’s always an option, especially when no one (aside from your brain) is commanding you to speak. By not weighing, you leave your options open.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, avid readers make better writers. Style admirers are more elegant. Great athletes are first and foremost sports enthusiasts. Whatever you want to become, you will get there through appreciation.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday, December 10, 2022), it’s moving day. Whether you’re moving furniture, your body, your address, a new you takes over and life snaps quickly to adjust to the new identity.

Fish

Dear Pisces, those who are too proud to ask for directions are at a disadvantage. And you don’t even have to wait until you get lost. Trust an expert and you will learn more than you asked for.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IS IT CALCULATED