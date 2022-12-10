How do we understand democracy? For the citizens, a popular election system by which they choose their representatives. For the political class, a virtue, a practice to live in one of the forms of government in which they can exercise power.

And we could say that this system has its defenses due to inertia, citizenship; For example, he defends democracy every time he goes to the polls to elect his representatives, making this practice an optimal form of government, the political class; establishing clear mechanisms and rules so that democratic exercises are carried out, with institutions such as the INE, such as the Electoral Tribunal or the Local Electoral Bodies.

And in this sense, in Mexico we could say that we are “democrats”, each and every one of us, since we are in favor of and defend this practice, we do not attempt against it even when we propose to reconsider what an ideal democracy would be like.

But also, a democrat is the one who not only stands in defense of these actions and institutions, but who lives it internally, that is why I said that it is a virtue, since it is applied in all moments of life, in political parties to which it belongs, for example, and its administrative responsibilities, promoting free elections, listening to the voices of all people, taking collective action, accepting when it wins and also when it loses as long as it is the voice of the majority.

After all, that is the spirit of a democracy. Because a party or politician who calls himself a “defender of democracy” should not be selective with which democracies to defend, democracy is a political form, a premise of political science that is practiced at all times.

And in that order of ideas, either you are a democrat, or you are a dictator, there is no halves.

In chapter 16 of Spinoza’s political theological treatise, he argues that, since the construction of political society occurs from an agreement to add the power of each one with that of the others, the state or in this case the group of power that conforms is, properly, what is known as ‘democracy’.

He says of the democratic state that it seems to be the most powerful, natural and that it most resembles and best preserves the freedom that nature grants to each individual reflected in his vote, whether he has voted for or against but where the majority chooses.

A democratic society that is driven by the ‘general will’ said Rousseau, who will maintain that the ‘general will’ is the political will of a society or group that acts only based on what all its members agree on, therefore, the general will, foundation of the democratic state that proposes, corrects and educates the whims of particular wills and builds an advanced form of freedom.

For this reason, political parties and governments that allow themselves to be carried away by private wills are not democrats, even worse is to assume democratism when a leader of a political party or a government does not practice it with his governed.

The government of the multitudes was assumed by Plato as democracy; If there is a government where the multitude does not choose, it is tyranny exercised by a tyrant.

Aristotle said that it was the “government of the many”, if the “most” do not choose; It is nothing more than a leadership choosing, a kind of monopoly of power, because it is not democracy.

Locke, Spinoza, Kant proposed democracy against absolutism; if there is absolute power, it is not democracy, it is dictatorship.

Rousseau and Marx said that democracy claimed equality; if we are not equal, there is a concentration of power in one person or group.

Lastly, Jacques Derrida in “Democracy for another day, Scoundrels. Two essays on reason” maintains that democracy is a figure of the impossible, which means, rather than utopian or negative, something that is announced as urgent and that cannot be idealized because it is alien to the rules, it is simply necessary even if it is expensive.

Unity is not the answer to democracy, it is a fallacy, a “unity” where only certain people unite, but not all those who live governed by that decision, democracy cannot be replaced by unity, unity cannot is the answer because unity is imposition, imposition of a few.

Unity is not a union, unity is a few, unity is only one but they are not all taken into account, and if they are not all, it is not democracy and if it is not democracy, it is dictatorship.