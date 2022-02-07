Monday, February 7, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents The truck collided with a medium railing in Southwest Finland, about a thousand liters of diesel spilled on the road

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 7, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

According to the on-call firefighter, the snowdrifts on the road prevented diesel from running into the terrain.

Truck collided with the railings of the roadway in Nousiainen, Southwest Finland, on Monday night, which punctured its fuel tank. The accident happened on Highway 8 after 0.30.

An estimated one thousand liters of diesel leaked into the roadway, says the firefighter on duty Christian Antila. However, the diesel did not have time to drain into the environment, as it was blocked by the snow walls that lined the road.

“We got it dammed, and we estimated it would spread with our own oil booms. We absorbed diesel into peat and sucking peat. Finally, together with Destia, we spread more sand on it, ”says Antila.

The rescue department was present during the clean-up work for about four hours.

Antilan according to the truck driver lost control of the vehicle on a slippery road. However, after the accident, he got a truck in one of the two lanes, so other traffic got past him.

See also  Industrial action UPM: The strike does not seem to keep in terms of employees, more than two-thirds arrived at the mills to work

According to Antila, there were quite a few small traffic accidents in the area due to the slippery weather.

The accident no longer affected traffic on Monday morning.

#Accidents #truck #collided #medium #railing #Southwest #Finland #thousand #liters #diesel #spilled #road

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

They remove 19 street stalls in the city of Guasave, Sinaloa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.