Abbas Geukara did not have much time left but he was going to leave in peace. He was part of the anti-balaka militias that during the civil war in the Central African Republic were organized to protect their people from the atrocities of the Seleka, radical Muslims from Chad and Sudan who had plunged the country into chaos of murders, rapes and looting. When I met him, drenched by fever and hallucinations in a village in the north of the country, Geukara had no right foot, he had a stump of dead, blackened skin. While he was hiding in the forest, ready for an ambush, he had been bitten by a snake and the wound had become infected. His companions knew that his fate was cast and they honored him.

