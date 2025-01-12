The Primitiva’s winning combination on Saturday, January 11, 2025, was the one formed by the numbers 10, 12, 16, 29, 45 and 49. The complementary number was 4 and the refund corresponded to 8. Joker: 8808487. You can check all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

State Lotteries and Betting celebrates the Primitiva draw three times a week, the Monday, Thursday and Saturdaybeing the most widely accepted draw in Spain.

In the Lottery section of 20minutos.es You can check the winning numbers in lotteries throughout the week.