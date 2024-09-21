It is a densely populated neighborhood, with structures that overlap one another without much logical thread, in an evident state of disrepair in their representation in the video game.

To tell the truth, the walled city which is still visible in the game was demolished in the 90s, but still represents an iconic element of Hong Kong (some elements of it have been preserved in the Walled City Park) and was used by Bokeh as the ideal setting for his new action game.

Bokeh Game Studio has released a new video diary For Slitterhead which brings us right to Kowloon the metropolitan area of ​​Hong Kong that is the setting for the new horror game from the authors of Silent Hill and which constitutes a large part of the game’s identity.

Rare and special characters

Among the narrow alleys Kowloon and its overlapping buildings are home to the Slitterheads, creatures that take possession of humans, transforming them into ravenous monsters, and against whom Hyoki must fight.

Being a being without a form of its own, the latter too must take possession of various subjects to be able to move, interact and fight.

The developers also illustrated in the new diary the presence of some “rare” elements among humans that the protagonist can possess: for example, Alex and Julee They are two characters who meet during the story and have a particular weight, compared to normal expendable humans.

Julee is saved by Hyoki and turns out to be an exceptional fighter, able to defeat the Slitterheads with her retractable claws, while Alex is a “hunter”, a mysterious masked and armed figure, determined to wipe out the parasites.

Characters like these allow the player to use special weapons and powers, in order to fight more effectively against the creatures. For the rest, we recently saw a gameplay video of over 20 minutes of Slitterhead, while further details can be found in our in-depth analysis of the new game from the creator of Silent Hill.