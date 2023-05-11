Dhe former tennis world number one Boris Becker is confident that he will soon be able to put his private bankruptcy behind him. He wants to end this as soon as possible, said Becker on Wednesday at the OMR digital fair in Hamburg. “We’re on the right track there. And it’s not just up to me, but also to the insolvency administrator, where we meet, what’s still outstanding.” But it’s manageable and he hopes to be able to publish good news in this regard soon.

He has ways and opportunities to shape his life financially, said Becker, emphasizing: “I’m out of the woods.” His partners also stood by him during his months in prison. “And they are now waiting for me to go back to the Bütt. Whether it’s the TV stations or the sponsors.” From May 22nd, Becker wants to report on the French Open again as a TV expert for Eurosport.

Happy Wife Happy Life

The former Davis Cup team boss Becker also spoke about a possible return to the German Tennis Association (DTB) with OMR Managing Director Philipp Westermeyer at the end of the digital festival: “The association wants me to play a role again. The question is: do I want that? Can I do that?” said Becker. He also brought in former Wimbledon champions Steffi Graf and Michael Stich. “If the three of us could play a role, then the chance of winning is simply higher than if I did it alone,” says Becker.

The ex-tennis professional was released in Great Britain in mid-December after 231 days in prison. He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in London at the end of April 2022 for concealing assets worth millions from his insolvency administrators. Becker must continue to cede part of his income to the insolvency administrator. In addition, he is not allowed to return to his former adopted home of Great Britain for the time being.

This is probably one of the reasons why Becker has changed his place of residence. He now lives in Italy with his partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, as he clarified on Wednesday evening at the OMR digital fair. “There is a lot of speculation going on in public. Where is he? Does he sleep with friends? No, I moved to Italy,” he said.







His partner is Italian, she wanted to live in her homeland again. “My mother used to say the clever phrase ‘Happy Wife, Happy Life’ and I must have misunderstood it all these years,” said Becker with a laugh. He now wants to do better.