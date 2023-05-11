













Review – Before Chainsaw Man 22-26 – Tatsuki Fujimoto: “Love Will Find A Way”

Before Chainsaw Man 22-26 it has a firm and impressive stylistics. Each one of the stories that are narrated from the perspective of Tatsuki Fujimoto show us that the mangaka builds through the voices of marginalized othernesses. and that you are clear about the message you want to communicate and the people you want to reach.

However, it does not allow the “darkness” that sustains the story to engulf its characters, on the contrary, and as strange as it may be, Tatsuki Fujimoto bets on the absurd, on the simplicity of quick decisions guided by the heart combined with the electricity of the most sincere thoughts which are, in turn, directed by the deepest longings.

And is that, what is more absurd than love?

Tatsuki Fujimoto transcends, exposing what he considers important, in the midst of a capitalist world anchored to its oppression and inhuman expectations. Sustained individuality as a triumph and love as a brake in all senses, from the social to the economic and ideological. However, through his work he points out what he considers a simple answer, but in our context, terrifying: the choice of love over all things.

Source: VIZ Media — Shijyu saves Toshihide at the beginning of the story in Mermaid Rhapsody.

For love there are no obstacles, why not? Wow, how limited it is to wait for an answer to that.

On the other hand, Can we other things choose love? Do we deserve it despite our instability? Even about the stinging, irreplaceable pain that is part of us and will stay there, here? Despite the fact that it seems that we are only capable of contaminating the other? And so, even with our anger and frustration, do we have the right to choose love? To love it? Even more important, scary as it sounds, are we capable of love?

Before Chainsaw Man 22-26 Tatsuki Fujimoto’s would answer this with a yes.

In Before Chainsaw Man 22-26 by Tatsuki Fujimoto the essential vertebra of his narrative is already revealed. The fringe characters in this tome—mermaids, people trapped within their archetypal social denomination, demons, and those others who follow and reference a glowing image—star in these absurd stories that show that, maybe love —with all its implications: sexual, difference, etc. — is the only thing that matters and accepting it, with all the effort it requires, is what guides its protagonists who, like steadfast shonen heroes, free themselves from obstacles almost immediately.

Before Chainsaw Man 22-26: The Simple Path of Love

1. Siren Rhapsody: The natural coexistence between fear and love — Tatsuki Fujimoto

This story is the portrait of an otherness recognized since classical times: the mermaids who, with their beauty and song, call and seduce the sailors who will find death at their hands.

The protagonist of this manga is the son of a mermaid. And he will meet another in a sophisticated environment of sounds under the sea. Despite the fact that he knows the danger he is exposing himself to, he is unable to abandon that captivating smile.

Love implies the fear of being absorbed, of disappearing behind the other, exposes Tatsuki Fujimoto.

Source: VIZ Media — Shijyu expresses his feelings in Mermaid Rhapsody.

After the attack of a mermaid, the little one will fear for his life in a more literal way. However, he will understand that part of living together involves many episodes. Not all friendly, but, buildable, upgradeable, negotiable.

Besides, “mermaids and humans will never be able to understand each other”, mention the characters of Tatsuki Fujimoto. And we can transfer it to the couple of protagonists who face one of the most outstanding current problems, the great wall that contemporaneity erects, the great conflict and “the goal”: the absolute communication of a couple and what it supposes, do the failures in it make love impossible, do they condemn it? What happens if this “ineffective” communication faces the differences? Discover the answer of the mangaka of Chainsaw Man.

“Shijyu scares me, but never seeing her again scares me even more”,

says the protagonist of Siren Rhapsody, and also shows that the siren, the anguishing otherness, is capable of love.

Source: VIZ Media — Shijyu holds an undersea concert for all mermaids until dawn.

2. When I Woke Up I Had Become a Girl: Are there really impediments to love? —Tatsuki Fujimoto

Orlando by Virgina Woolf will not be more serious and fun than this piece by Tatsuki Fujimoto in which, A boy wakes up as a girl and later, he feels attracted to his girlfriend’s brother, after he tries to defend him from the intense bullying he will suffer at school.

By the way, This treatment shows the objectification suffered by women and how the transsexual community is turned away. A hostile environment that, more than producing pain, gives us the fear of the communities. Tatsuki Fujimoto roots us in the fear of the protagonists who in turn represent the pain of others.

Source: VIZ Media

Towards the end of the chapter, after sexual violence that responds to panic and fear of loss, resignation arrives in the form of letting go for the benefit of the person one loves. However, after that, each of the barriers dissolves in response to the absurd love. Yes, a kitsch that stands out for its possibility. The path: an easy kitsch.

When I Woke Up I Had Become a Girl holds the possibility of not being Fred from Laurence Anyways by Xavier Dolan.

Source: VIZ Media — Toshihide kisses Rie in When I Woke Up I Had Become a Girl.

Because:

“Love Will Find A Way”says Fujimoto.

3. Nayuta of the Prophecy: The True Importance of Understanding Goes Beyond Language — Tatsuki Fujimoto

A pair of brothers who don’t understand each other, because, well, one is the demon that will destroy the world, according to the prophecy… Once again Tatsuki Fujimoto attacks the need for perfect communication, because we are much more than that. Are we sensitivity more than ideology? What a bind in which the mangaka of Chainsaw Man will leave us

Anyway, Nayuta is the demon that is going to destroy the world with her powerful magic, as they say. But does it matter what others say? “Fear when you think like the majority”mentioned some writer.

In this one shot by Tatsuki Fujimoto, panic seizes people who will marginalize the different, the demon in a bad mood who lives only with his brother who will also be excluded and because of this, he fears his accounts at zero every day.

Source: VIZ Media — Nayuta will be educated within a healthy relationship — Nayuta of the Prophecy.

However, the older brother wonders if Nayuta will be the villain, and ponders, after all, even if she is, she’s still his sister and it’s also the only thing he has. people are not absolutethe incessant echoes of Fujimoto are read.

Nayuta kills animals for no apparent reason and eats rats, but she is also afraid of sleeping alone. So what will be the “normal” “natural” acting in response to it? The protagonist wonders “Am I supposed to fear her or am I supposed to love her?” Towards the end we realize that It’s not a matter of thinking what you’re supposed to do, but what you feel. will make a decision respecting your heart, because in the midst of a world that builds and manipulates our ideology, it may be more free and attached to our essence to accommodate and choose our feelings.

“Nayuta doesn’t have a heart, so we’re not able to understand each other. I don’t understand Nayuta at all. Maybe she Nayuta is really cruel, maybe our principles are too different, maybe she’s going to destroy the world… but she’s still my sister.”

Source: VIZ Media — Nayuta’s last question will receive a cute answer.

Have you loved a monster? Under what parameters is that person considered a monster? What will Nayuta be like towards the end? Are they really not able to communicate even in the most basic? How much do you need to share with someone to love them and how much more to stay by their side? More importantly, will you allow yourself to see and accept the answer that I assure you will be absurd and go against many things you believed about yourself?

Powerful, that’s right.

4. Little Sister’s, Elder Sister: What if pain invited you to recognize love? —Tatsuki Fujimoto

Can you imagine that for a year they hang an oil painting of you naked at the entrance of the School of Arts? And that the artist is your sister and you have never posed for her with clothes and even less without clothes.

It will definitely disturb you and make you angry, how will you continue with your life? Maybe instead of yelling you could try to see what’s behind your sister’s actions and after that, take action, just like the protagonist of Tatsuki Fujimoto.

Source: Viz Media

After understanding her sister’s actions, the protagonist will choose a shocking path and preserve her sister’s love and way of loving. Each love is valuable for its development and its possibilities. Loving is a simple, authentic and very noble path.

Existing is absurd, let’s love in the same way and consider being happy. There are simple and vertebral things in life, one of these is love.

Source: Viz Media — The Ehara Sisters: The Moment The Origin Is Found Exposing The Nature Of Their Bond In Little Sister’s, Elder Sister.

What we would like to avoid seeing…

Of course several things. One of them, perhaps Tatsuki Fujimoto, part of very strict molds, for example, in When I Woke Up I Had Become a Girl it overly nuances the structure of “masculinity” and the expressions to refer to it. Although, towards the end it distorts it and makes it partially unnecessary.

On the other hand, it somewhat imposes the love between siblings that is almost perceived as an obligation, although, again, towards the end, it develops it in a more flexible and human way than appeals to a free relationship.

However, let us remember the contexts of the narratives and the established restrictions, to which, in part, it responds. Despite this, the absurd and coquettish ideology that Tatsuki Fujimoto proposes in Before Chainsaw Man 22-26 is incredible. So much so that they make you want to bet on it.

Tatsuki Fujimoto invites you to recognize yourself as a nuanced entity that deserves the opportunity to build and find happiness. Nobody is perfect and we all have darkness, fears and pain that structure us, but even with this we can live and take the path that, however absurd and simple it may seem, may be the true answer, the revolution.

Before Chainsaw Man 22-26 it is a jewel that shines for its absurdity, for its dynamism, for its shameless and courageous firmness in being the backbone of the idea that love exists and that we complicate it by existing in a capitalist world that does not allow us to feel.

