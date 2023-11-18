Vacation paradise on one side, gang crime and anarchy on the other side of the island: The Dominican Republic wants to keep the crisis in neighboring Haiti at bay. But tensions are growing.

No way through: Dominican security forces at the border Image: EPA

AOn the one hand, the Dominican Republic, a popular holiday destination with a thriving service sector and a gross domestic product of more than $10,000 per inhabitant. On the other hand, Haiti, a country dominated by gang warfare and increasing anarchy with a gross domestic product of less than $1,800 per capita. These two states share the Caribbean island of Hispaniola, through the middle of which a wall is being built, further deepening the division between the two states.

The latest incident occurred at the beginning of last week when a group of Haitians entered Dominican territory and clashed with a Dominican army patrol, prompting the government in Santo Domingo to announce that it would strengthen border protection.