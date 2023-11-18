Former Deputy Minister of Ukraine Tuka: in the Russian Federation it is necessary to carry out one hundred terrorist attacks a week

Former Deputy Minister of Ukraine Georgy Tuka said that there is a need to carry out hundreds of sabotage and terrorist attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation. With his opinion he shared live on the YouTube channel Newsroom.

“In Russia you need to carry out fifty or a hundred terrorist attacks a week,” Tuka said. He also added that any railway switch, bridge, gas station or electrical substation on the territory of the Russian Federation could become a target for attack.

The ex-minister considers carrying out a large number of sabotage and terrorist attacks in Russia “the right approach.” He also expressed admiration for the operations carried out by the Ukrainian special services, and is convinced that increasing their number is “absolutely real.”

Earlier, new details of the preparation of a terrorist attack against the Russian military commander Vladlen Tatarsky (Maxim Fomin) were revealed. It turned out that the organizers of the crime were watching Daria Trepova (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring). According to the Mash Telegram channel on Moika, curators from Ukraine asked the girl to install a parental control program on her phone.