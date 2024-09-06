Book review | Aiming at success and the TV series: Max Seeck has calculated everything

Book review|The story of the novelty jumps from scene to scene like a Tiktok algorithm.

Max Seeck: Marked. Oak. 400 pp.

Max Seeck has become one of the most internationally successful Finnish detective writers in recent years. From Kaunas (2021) he was awarded the Glass Key, a Nordic detective award.

Leaned towards a thriller Faithful reader (2019) even made it to The New York Times bestseller list. It took the root of the plot from literature, when a serial killer used the novels of a successful author as his inspiration, but he also had something in his teeth against the police investigating the case.

Meaning the serial killer’s inspiration comes from chess, but he also bears a grudge against the investigators of the case.

When this fall is already, for example Arttu Tuominen On the stage been a chicken plucking with researchers, the reader begins to wish that we could bury this trend, at least for a while.

Marked to start series in which art gallerist Milo Perho consults the police as a profiler. So it would be his responsibility to find out enough about the murderer to catch him before the number of victims increases.

At the same time, Milo goes through the relationship crisis caused by childlessness, as well as his own and his childhood family’s past.

Minka, who has the most contact with Milo among the police officers, hasn’t gotten on the family elevator even to the point of mating, although there is some kind of buzz with her colleague.

Quite a few stuff for a one-day novel. The story jumps from scene to scene like a Tiktok algorithm.

Sex, violence, a flashback to childhood, a cut to police work, a random visit to the cabin and Milo’s bad feelings. After a light art trip, back to murder.

You have to hurry, dopamine spikes follow each other, afterwards it’s hard to remember anything and you feel empty.

“ The reader’s ego is stroked when he guesses the murderer.

It just makes you wonder what half an hour of your life was wasted on – and above all, why.

It’s strange that, despite the hectic sequence of scenes, the detective story itself is still in place. However, it is a one-day story that takes place on land and sea in Helsinki in November.

The main character doesn’t really have time to fulfill either of his professions, the men goof around and the women get into trouble so that those who identify as their male characters can save them from evil, both morally and physically.

Pursuit to trendiness, and on the other hand, recycling old tricks is also a hassle Marked from start to finish.

It is turbocharged with current social issues and meme references, ingredients from Nordic noir and blockbuster streaming series, and cultural product references from more cultural circles.

The reader’s ego is stroked when he guesses the murderer, even though the investigators of the case are still groping in the dark.

All Marked the ingredients have been calculated for a successful thriller and TV series. But what was the significance of all this – in book form, then?