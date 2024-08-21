We’re back in Guadalajara! 🤩 Here are all the details about the upcoming match between the Mexican National Team and the United States National Team at Akron Stadium. 🏟️👉: https://t.co/8M5jriw6Jr pic.twitter.com/NLRsv5JdXQ — National Team (@miseleccionmx) August 19, 2024

According Halftimethe clash against the Orange trees It would be in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium Puebla, although details are still being finalized to officially confirm the club and the venue. The same portal highlighted that the Puebla territory is winning over other cities such as Querétaro and Morelia, which sought to host a meeting for that FIFA date.

THERE WOULD ALREADY BE A RIVAL AND A VENUE!

Valencia CF is set to be a rival of the Mexican National Team at the Cuauhtémoc Stadiumhttps://t.co/5fa4BZbKFl pic.twitter.com/8mRxdlYYeO — MedioTiempo (@mediotiempo) August 21, 2024

It should be remembered that The Tricolor is already classified to World Cup 2026 because he is one of the hosts along with USA and Canadatherefore, does not need to go through the qualification process of the zone, so all these duels will be fundamental for it to be able to arrive in great form to compete in the World Cup, after the failure experienced in Qatar 2022where they did not make it past the Group Stage for the first time since Argentina 78.