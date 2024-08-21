The Mexican national team A new era begins under the command of Javier Aguirrewhich will have the historical assistant Rafael Marquezeven already has defined rivals for the next one FIFA date: New Zealand and Canadaon September 7 and 10, respectively.
Following these commitments, the Mexican Football Federation continues to move to have more commitments on the horizon, as it was recently revealed that he would play a friendly against USA in Guadalajara, the following October 15, and now, another opponent is about to be finalized, but it would not be a national team but a club, the Valencia from Spain, due to the lack of available teams, since almost all of them already have scheduled matches, both friendly and official.
According Halftimethe clash against the Orange trees It would be in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium Puebla, although details are still being finalized to officially confirm the club and the venue. The same portal highlighted that the Puebla territory is winning over other cities such as Querétaro and Morelia, which sought to host a meeting for that FIFA date.
With this, The Basque already has four games on the doorstep, apart from that for the month of November the Aztec team will face the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Nations League against the lowest ranked team of the four that advance to the Group Stage.
It should be remembered that The Tricolor is already classified to World Cup 2026 because he is one of the hosts along with USA and Canadatherefore, does not need to go through the qualification process of the zone, so all these duels will be fundamental for it to be able to arrive in great form to compete in the World Cup, after the failure experienced in Qatar 2022where they did not make it past the Group Stage for the first time since Argentina 78.
