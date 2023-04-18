Portal da Transparência contradicts speech by Michelle Bolsonaro, former first lady, who said she had never applied for official residence

Data from the Transparency Portal of the CGU (Controladoria Geral da União) show that the former president’s stay Jair Bolsonaro (PL) at the Alvorada Palace cost R$ 35,224.66 to public coffers in bed and bath linen. View the full list of items here (381 KB) and here (2.4 MB).

These numbers contradict the statement made by former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro on Sunday (April 16, 2023). In a video posted on social media, she said she had never bid on a trousseau for the presidential residence.

“We stayed at Alvorada for 4 years, we didn’t do any tenders for the trousseau, there were no towels, decent bed linen. I used my sheets on my bed, on the guest bed, so as not to bid, because I understood the moment we were living”he said.

The Transparency Portal, in turn, records 2 purchases made by the server Maurilio Costa dos Santos on behalf of the Presidency. The 1st was made in July 2020 and cost R$ 14,578.06. 100 items were purchased, including king size bed sheets and Egyptian thread towels.

The 2nd acquisition was carried out in December 2020 and cost BRL 20,646.60. On that occasion, 140 sheets, 140 single bed spreads, 140 pillowcases, 140 towels and 40 duvet covers were purchased.

O Power360 tried to contact Michelle’s advisor, but did not receive a response until the publication of this article. The space remains open for demonstration.

On Sunday (April 16), Michelle responded via video to the question: “Where are the furniture at Palácio da Alvorada? Looking forward to your response…”

The former first lady stated that the aforementioned furniture would be “either in warehouse 5 at the Palácio da Alvorada, or in the Presidency warehouse”. “There is this warehouse with several chairs, tables, sofas, paintings, which you can rotate”Michelle said.

“I spent 6 months sleeping in Alvorada’s bed. Bed that other presidents have used. In the 2nd half of 2019, my move arrived. Even at the request of my daughter Laura, who wanted us to make a living room with the furniture from our house in Rio de Janeiro. So, we removed the furniture, which went to the warehouse, and I put the [meus] furniture in bedroom and living roomhe said.

Michelle Bolsonaro said that all furniture entering and leaving the Alvorada Palace is registered in the heritage sector. “It is not the way they are putting it”he said.

“The furniture is there. Only, unfortunately, those who preach humility, simplicity, do not want to live in the simple. [Ficam] mocking and playing with taxpayer money,” said the former first lady.

michelle until suggested that a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) be opened on the furniture of the Alvorada Palace.

The president of PL Mulher mentions the amount of BRL 196,770 spent by the federal government for the president’s room Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva.

The amount was spent on the purchase of 5 pieces of furniture and 1 mattress for the couple’s private room at Palácio da Alvorada. According to data obtained by Folha de S.Paulo, the highest expenses were with a reclining sofa for BRL 65,140, ​​and a bed for BRL 42,230. The pieces are upholstered in Italian leather.

Lula and Janja moved to the Palácio da Alvorada on February 6, 2023. Before, they had been living in a hotel in the central region of Brasília since the weeks following the 2nd round of the 2022 election.

The delay occurred, according to an interview with the current first lady to the report of Rede Globo on January 6, due to the state of conservation of the building and furniture on the site.

At the time, Janja stated that she and President Lula decided that“we are only going to move from here [sic] when we have a complete inventory of what’s inside, how it was delivered to us”.