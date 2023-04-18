The first actress-cosmonaut Yulia Peresild, in an interview with Izvestia, denied rumors that she got her place in the crew thanks to her connections with wealthy businessmen. The actress admitted that she did not manage to get what she expected to achieve through this expedition.

– I won’t name names, but the funny thing is that one rather rich man told me when I asked for help: “Yul, my dear, well, what is the Galchonok Foundation?

The actress has been doing charity work for many years.

“The most important thing that I have always strived for is for children with cerebral palsy to believe that the impossible is possible,” Yulia Peresild told Izvestia. “Part of my flight is dedicated to this. And these are not pretty words. You see, I wanted to draw people’s attention to these guys. I am the founder of the Galchonok Charitable Foundation.

Unfortunately, the actress did not manage to realize her plans the way she wanted. A team of space cinematographers was hit by a hate that became an obstacle.

“I thought that after flying into space I would have a powerful resource for solving the problem of sick children. It seemed to me that all people would say: “Well, of course we will help. What do you want? What are you dreaming about? Let’s do it right now.”

— And what do you dream about?

— For ten years now, I have been dreaming of building a large rehabilitation center where operations are performed, where there is everything for children with cerebral palsy. And, having returned to Earth, I naively thought that these resources would immediately come to me. Honestly.

Peresild remembers last summer as hard times. She put all her efforts to save the Fund, employees, doctors. Personally call wealthy people who, as it seemed to her, could help financially. But sometimes she got rejected. As the actress admitted, she has a dream, and a million is not enough for her.

“But, if we are talking about billions, of course, I would immediately start building our rehabilitation center. The medical team of which has already been assembled. I know that there is no such center even in Europe. This idea is powerful and cool.

