The plans were explained to the staff this afternoon by top woman Margaret Versteden. The webshop is no longer growing, while it was counted on. No growth is expected next year either. It seems that the web store is stuck at the level of 2021. In addition, less profit is made.
To get the company back in the green, three hundred people have to leave. This is done in the first place by not extending the temporary contracts of a hundred people. The other two hundred can be saved because vacancies have not been filled recently.
The company attributes the reorganization to, among other things, the war in Ukraine, high energy prices and inflation, which means that consumers have less to spend. “Like other companies in the Netherlands and Belgium, Bol.com is also noticing this,” said the company, which is part of Ahold Delhaize.
Watch our news videos in the playlist below:
react can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand by what they say, and therefore put their name to it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.
#Bol.com #longer #growing #cutting #jobs #Webshop #cut #million #euros
Leave a Reply