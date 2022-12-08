IS IT LEAVING CHIVAS? 🇦🇹👀

Ángel Zaldívar is one of the clearest options handled by San Luis, according to ESPN.

They report that “El Ingeniero del gol” is the ‘9’ they are urgently looking for to complete their squad and Chivas would be in a position to send him on loan for a year. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5xxgPBGiLw

– Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) December 3, 2022