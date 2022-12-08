Club Deportivo Guadalajara is in pre-season and is already in full European tour on its trip to Spain where it will hold a couple of friendly games against Getafe and Athletic Bilbao.
The Sacred Flock’s sole objective is to put an end to once and for all the many failures they have achieved in recent years.
In this way, they continue to analyze the movements that will be made in the coming days to reach the start of the tournament with a full squad, after the analysis of the strategist Veljko Paunovic and apparently one of the players that he would not contemplate would be the striker Angel Zaldivar.
The rojiblanco youth squad player is far from the expectations that were expected of him at the Rebaño Sagrado despite the multiple opportunities he has had to show his offensive power and everything indicates that he could leave the institution due to the lack of interest from the new coaching staff .
According to information from the portal Herd Passionthe intention was for the attacker to be loaned to Atlético de San Luis for the next tournament, but new reports indicate that the situation remains on hold.
And it is that one of the reasons that could displease the leaders of San Luis Potosí is that zaldivar He was part of the squad that traveled to Spain for the friendly matches against Getafe and Athletic Bilbao to be held between December 8 and 11, in addition to the fact that they recently also hired a Brazilian striker named Leo Bonatiniwho is 28 years old and could be the starting center forward for coach André Jardiné.
This would have stopped the negotiations for the services of the player, who will have to look for a new destination in case he Veljko Paunovic do not consider it to be part of the template.
In his time with the Guadalajara team, Angel Zaldivar he registers a total of 221 games with the Guadalajara jersey, has scored 41 goals and has given 14 assists.
He has won five titles: two Copa MX (2015 and 2017), one Supercopa MX (2016), one Liga MX (Closing 2017) and one Concacaf Champions League (2018).
