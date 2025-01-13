The second vice president of the Government and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, and the Minister of Economy, Commerce and Business, Carlos Body, have agreed to continue negotiating to process the reduction of the working day.

Although both ministries have spoken in the same terms, sources from the Ministry of Labor have added that The commitment contemplates carrying out this procedure urgentlyas Vice President Díaz has been defending for weeks.

However, the text sent by Labor reiterates the objective of achieving the 37.5-hour day “urgently in 2025”, a phrase that has not been included in the Economy text sent to the media.

The second vice president wants the agreement signed with the CCOO and UGT unions for the 37.5 hour week to be processed without changes and urgently in the Council of Ministers.

The meeting, held this Monday afternoon at the request of Labor, has lasted for more than an hour and, according to both portfolios, the mood has been “cordial and constructive.”

The Ministry of Carlos Corps insists that the reduction of the working day is a “shared objective” and that the minister is “delighted” to hold as many meetings as are necessary in order to provide the necessary guarantees that the reduction of the day becomes an effective reality as soon as possible.