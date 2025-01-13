Although many people rely on supermarkets to purchase meat, it is not uncommon to find meat products on some shelves that contain additives, starches, or significant percentages of ingredients that are not meat at all.

The butcher and TikTok user recently spoke on this topic. @el_as_carnicero, who uses networks to share advice on meat products. In one of his most recent videos, the expert visits Mercadona with a clear objective: to show consumers which is the best quality-price option in the tray section if they are looking for a 100% meat product.

While walking through the meat products aisle, @el_as_carnicero points out that, among the minced meat and hamburger options found in Mercadona, there is one product that clearly stands out: minced beef with 99% meat. As he explains, it is an option that is really worth it due to its almost entirely meat composition, something unusual in this type of packaged products.

The expert emphasizes that this minced meat not only stands out for its purity, but also for its quality-price ratio. Compared to other options that include ingredients such as soy, starches or preservatives, this is the most natural alternative for those looking for quality without getting too complicated. “It’s amazing,” he says as he goes through the shelves.









Reactions in the comments

The video by @el_as_carnicero has achieved a certain impact and as of this publication it has a little more than 1,200 likes on TikTok. As usually happens in these cases, hundreds of users have gone to the comments section to debate different aspects of the publication. In this case, most people question whether a butcher recommends buying minced meat from the supermarket.

«That’s the only one I always buy», «better in the market, but in a hurry, it’s okay», «thanks for your advice, in a hurry it’s okay, but I buy the meat in the market. There you can see that it is 100%” or “I’ll beat it: you go to the butcher and have him chop the meat you want, 100% meat”, are some of the most notable comments.