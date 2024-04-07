In Türkiye, a man discovered the infidelity of his wife thanks to his gossip parrots. These birds, which tirelessly repeated the phrase “My husband is not at home, come”revealed the woman's deception when her husband was not at home.

He man decided to take the case to court by filing the separation suit. The parrotsconverted into witnesses unusual, accompanied their owner to the court to be a crucial part of the recovery process divorce.

A photograph that went viral on social media shows the parrots posing on their owner's back while heading to the audience at the Palace of Justice in Istanbul.

Attorney Ted Buckland, who initially shared the story, confirmed that the parrots They will play a relevant role in your client's case. According to Buckland, his client discovered the infidelity by connecting the parrots' behaviors with the suspicious repeated phrase.

Although the identity of the couple has not been revealed, many wonder if a judge will take the case seriously. testimony of the parrots and if this will have validity and impact in the divorce case.

Although not all parrots capable of learning to “speak,” some have the amazing ability to repeat phrases.

Parrots are on their way to the divorce hearing to be key witnesses. Photo: Av. Ted Buckland.

Parrots learn to repeat phrases through a process of imitation and learning by association. The parrots They are very intelligent birds, with a great ability to imitate sounds, their brains are specially designed to process and reproduce human speech.

When a parrot listen to one phrase repeatedly, begins to memorize the sounds and intonation. Over time, the parrot can reproduce the phrase with surprising accuracy.