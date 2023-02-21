US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Tuesday that Russia’s decision to suspend the nuclear arms reduction treaty with Washington is “very regrettable,” but stressed that the United States remains ready for dialogue on this issue.
“We remain ready to talk about strategic arms controls at any time with Russia, regardless of anything else that happens in the world or in our relationship,” Blinken said.
Blinken was speaking after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow was suspending its participation in the last remaining arms control treaty between the world’s two major nuclear powers.
#Blinken #attacks #Russia #suspending #participation #Start
Leave a Reply