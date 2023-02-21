It is the Amsterdam taxi drivers up to here (above the forehead).

As a taxi driver you don’t have it easy. You get a lot of competition from Uber drivers and other snorers. You always have to work when everyone is having a good time and in many cases you transport people who have consumed too much alcohol. So with a bit of bad luck they will put a tactical barf on your floor mat. But now they have another party that is not cooperating: Amsterdam itself.

Regulations too strict

The regulations for taxis are far too strict. An operator of ATS (Amsterdamse Taxi Centrale) reports this The parole. That is why 300 drivers demonstrated on Dam Square over the weekend.

The Amsterdam taxi drivers are almost chased out of the city. There are hardly any taxi ranks anymore. And the places that were there are only accessible to electric taxis.

Many streets are no longer accessible to taxis, so they have to make detours. So it seems that the Amsterdam taxi drivers are being bullied. Because they are very strictly inspected and inspected. Then they have to show all their papers, also when they drive nicely. But then they still get a fine for a slightly worn tire or non-working license plate light. Eh, guys! Wait a minute: those are just two MOT rejection points…

Controls too strict

The biggest problem is that the controls are too strict, it turns out. Not only whether the papers and car are in order, but also because of the pitches. You can only get rides through the pitches (according to a driver) otherwise you have to drive aimlessly through the city hoping to get a ride. So they ‘have to’ park illegally, but then they get a fine again.

Photo credit: Maserati Ghibli taxi by @toyotafortuner via Autoblog Spots

A driver cannot calculate this, because if too many violations are committed, an exemption can be imposed. Then the driver in question must hand in his roof light and he may no longer drive for a certain period. In short, the Amsterdam drivers are very angry!

Do the Amsterdam taxi drivers have a point?

Look, as an entrepreneur you not only have to work very hard, but also think strategically. Where are you now? Where do you want to go? What is the competition doing? What are the trends and developments? Just standard topics that are described in your Marketing book. We cannot be very surprised that electric cars in Amsterdam are given priority over diesels.

We also doubt whether an electric car is more expensive to use. You do not yet pay motor vehicle tax. An electric car is also much more efficient in the city centre. An EV may not be practical on long journeys on the highway, but in the city center such an EV is truly superior.

The only drawback is (not very surprising) the battery, but you also have less maintenance (because fewer rotating parts). So not only the farmers have to keep up with the times, the drivers do too. And unlike with the farmers, it was pretty clear which direction the government would take with the taxi rules, wasn’t it?

Photo credits: Mercedes-Maybach taxi in Amsterdam by @jeppie, via Autoblog Spots.

Through: Taxipro.

