It’s something different than a box of chocolates. Especially for the 28th birthday of his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo has the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, lit up with the face of his Spanish sweetheart, including a light and laser show.











Some images from Georgina’s Netflix documentary were also reviewed to the tones of ‘Mamacita’. That special occasion, the couple attended with the four children from the terrace of a skyscraper with the best view of the tower.

“Dreams can come true”. Dreams can become reality. With those words, the Argentine-born Spanish model posted photos of a birthday party she will never forget. Ronaldo was also happy to share with the world what surprise he had in store for the mother of their daughter Alana Martina (4) who is also pregnant with twins. “Congratulations, dear”, accompanied by the necessary emoticons, the Portuguese posted.



The Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world. Including antennas and flagpoles, the building measures 829.8 meters. Logically, the tower also has the world’s largest display, thanks to almost 30 kilometers of cables, 1.1 million pixels and 118,000 kilograms of lamps and other light accessories. For a commercial or a message on the facade of the Burj Khalifa you pay a minimum of 60,000 euros on a non-weekend day.



Georgina’s birthday also coincides with the launch of her six-part Netflix documentary ‘Soy Georgina’ (I’m Georgina). In it, the model tells, among other things, how she got to know the football star – a big secret until now. “Suddenly I bumped into a handsome man after work.”

The first meeting dates back to 2016. In a branch of fashion company Gucci, where Rodríguez worked. Working overtime made her meet the love of her life. ,,It was a summer Thursday. A colleague asked me to stay half an hour longer, because another customer was coming. When I closed the door behind me afterwards, I suddenly bumped into a handsome man. He was 2 meters (Ronaldo is 1m87, ed.). The boy greeted me very politely and smiled. I immediately felt jitters in my stomach and thought: what’s going on? I didn’t want to look at him because I was very ashamed.” Ronaldo – who also speaks in the documentary – adds: ,,There was an immediate click. I couldn’t get her out of my head.”



The two met a few more times at the Gucci store. Until ‘CR7’ wanted to go a step further. ,,He invited me to an event. I lay awake all night. What do I have to wear? How am I going to do my hair? When we saw each other there, we drank champagne. But I soon had to leave for a company dinner – even though I didn’t feel like leaving.” Due to the busy schedule of Ronaldo in particular, it took a while before they saw each other again. Until they went out to dinner together – Ronaldo was there with friends and his brother (Hugo, ed.) – and the spark flew completely. “We held hands. It felt familiar, even perfect. We ate, went home. My heart… boom boom.” Ronaldo: ,,A unique moment. I became addicted to her.”

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. in January 2017. © AFP



Bugatti

The relationship was a fact. The model cites another anecdote. “He often came to pick me up from work. I arrived in the morning by bus, but in the evening I was picked up in a Bugatti. My colleagues were shocked.” The 36-year-old striker of Manchester United still remembers those moments well. ,,It was the only car I had available at the time. I couldn’t come up with another.”

The result is known: a large brood. Together they have a daughter, Alana Martina (4). Plus, twins are on the way. Cristian Jr. (11) and the twins Eva and Matteo (4) were conceived by an unknown surrogate mother.



