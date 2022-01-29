Accounts in the red for 33 million, sold the property at the center of a financial scandal. Luxury building at 60 Sloane Avenue, Chelsea was “sold above budget valuation”

VATICAN CITY. The Vatican has sold the notorious building in London, the building at the center of the financial scandal that led to the opening of an Oltretevere trial. The details of the sale of the luxury building at Sloane Avenue 60, Chelsea, in the center of the English capital, explains Father Juan Antonio Guerrero Alves, prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy, through the Vatican media: “We have received 10% of the deposit and everything will be concluded in June 2022 ». The loss of the “alleged scam, which has been talked about a lot and which is now subject to the judgment of the Vatican courts, had already been taken into consideration in the budget”. The building was “sold above the valuation we had in the balance sheet and the valuation made by the specialized institutes.” Guerrero Alves assures that the operation was “conducted in full transparency and according to the new rules of the Vatican contracts”. “A broker in London and a law firm, both with a restricted competition, as well as a trusted person in London were hired to accompany the process and represent our interests.”

In the meantime, the Holy See has presented the budget, from which it emerges that the Covid emergency still weighs on the accounts: a deficit of 33.4 million euros is expected for 2022. There remains the problem of the drop in donations to the Obolo di San Pietro. Although, in general, compared to 2021 there are signs of improvement.