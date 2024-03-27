Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced the implementation of Operation “Birds of Goodness,” the 16th airdrop of humanitarian and relief aid into the northern Gaza Strip, by joint crews belonging to the air forces of the United Arab Emirates and the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

This air drop is the largest since the launch of the “Birds of Good” operation, as it was carried out via 3 planes carrying 90 tons of food and relief aid, and the drop took place over the isolated and inaccessible areas in the northern Gaza Strip. This brought the total aid dropped since the launch of Operation “Birds of Charity” to 664 tons of food and relief aid.

Operation “Birds of Goodness” comes within the framework of Operation “The Gallant Knight 3” to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The total UAE aid provided to the brotherly Palestinian people as of yesterday amounted to 21,175 tons of relief aid via 195 cargo planes, three cargo ships, and 624 land trucks. The number of cases received by the field hospital inside Gaza reached 12,574 cases, in addition to receiving 91 cases in the floating hospital in The Egyptian city of Al-Arish.

The UAE also established 6 water desalination plants with a production capacity of one million and 200 thousand gallons per day, directly benefiting the residents of Gaza. Five automatic bakeries opened by the UAE also produce about 15,000 loaves of bread every hour.

As part of Operation “Gallant Knight 3,” the UAE launched the Emirati field hospital in the city of Rafah, on December 3, 2023, with a capacity of 200 beds.

The hospital includes surgical operating rooms qualified to perform various types of surgeries, including general surgery, pediatric surgery, and vascular surgery, intensive care rooms for adults and children, an anesthesia department, and specialized clinics including internal medicine, dentistry, orthopedics, psychiatry, family medicine, pediatrics, and gynecology. In addition to supporting medical services.

The UAE has doubled its efforts during the holy month of Ramadan, as this aid is provided through the combined efforts of governmental, non-governmental and charitable institutions in the country, represented by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, the Zayed Bin Sultan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and other humanitarian and charitable institutions in the country. .