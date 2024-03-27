Saeed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Tomorrow, the UAE will commemorate “Zayed Humanitarian Work Day”, which falls on the 19th of Ramadan every year, and which highlights the exploits and virtues of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, a role model for humanity and charitable work, with his good life full of dedication and sincerity in service. Humanity around the world is a story that present and future generations take as a beacon that illuminates their path, and a source of inspiration to continue a long legacy of tolerance, as it provided lessons to the world about the values ​​of humanity. As well as in commemoration and fulfillment of the memory of his passing, and in confirmation of the continuation of his approach to humanitarian and charitable work, giving and tolerance, extending a helping hand and helping the poor and needy without distinction or discrimination.

This day embodies the authentic values ​​that are deeply rooted in the culture of Emirati society. These are the values ​​that encourage solidarity, cooperation and tolerance among people, and make the image of the Emirates bright in the hearts and minds of millions of people.

Address of humanity

The founding leader, Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul, was known to be a symbol and symbol of humanitarian work. Thanks to his wise policy and vision, the UAE has come to occupy a global position among the major countries, and a model for charitable and humanitarian work. It has achieved the position thanks to his efforts and humanitarian initiatives in advocating for the weak and helping the needy. Prominence and leadership in the fields of charitable and humanitarian work, regionally and internationally.

The anniversary of celebrating the exploits of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, comes in commemoration of what he provided in this field, and an affirmation of the state’s commitment to continue giving and providing relief to the needy and extending a helping hand to all those afflicted in various parts of the earth.

An embodiment of cohesion

“Zayed Humanitarian Work Day” is an occasion to celebrate the legacy of the founding leader in various fields, as his contributions and actions began to alleviate the suffering of the peoples of the world, who were going through difficult humanitarian conditions, through the launch of many humanitarian and charitable initiatives, and today they have become monuments to humanitarian work.

“Zayed Day” aims to establish humanitarian work in the Emirates as a way of life and civilized behavior that is passed down from generation to generation, and to embody the cohesion of Emirati society around the wise leadership to commemorate the founder of the Emirates, may God rest his soul. It also represents an expression of feelings of loyalty to his exceptional path of giving, and instilling love of the homeland in the souls. everyone. Moreover, this day contributes to emphasizing the UAE’s approach in dealing with the countries of the world and calling for truth and justice and building bridges of love, cooperation and convergence between the different peoples of the world, in addition to urging effort and giving and playing an important and positive role in developing and advancing societies.

Human brotherhood

The UAE’s celebration of “Zayed Humanitarian Work Day” also constitutes a humanitarian legacy rooted in this region, stemming from the social values ​​and human brotherhood on which its people grew up. The UAE’s efforts are not limited to this, but it also launched the Zayed Giving Initiative for Humanitarian Work with the aim of launching programs Sustainable, integrated, social and voluntary development in the health, environmental, educational and cultural fields. Celebrating this day is an acknowledgment of the beauty of a great leader who planted among his people and his country the values ​​of giving and goodness, and reaped loyalty, appreciation, and sincerity from his people, leaving them a great humanitarian legacy that planted in the hearts of the peoples of the world a wealth of love, appreciation, and respect for “Zayed’s children” that they are proud of among the nations.

Relief of the afflicted

History bears witness that Zayed’s white hands were always rushing to relief the afflicted, help the oppressed, and support the oppressed to alleviate the pain of bereaved mothers, the worries of widowed women, and the tears of orphaned children in the east and west of the earth, until the name “Zayed” became associated with all peoples and countries with goodness, benevolence, and work. Humanitarian and providing a helping hand to people far and near.

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, is considered a symbol of giving and providing assistance to every needy person in any region of the world, as he supported the economies of developing countries and provided basic social services to local communities whose living conditions needed improvement, and he built homes, wells, and rehabilitation and health centres. , hospitals and schools, he sponsored orphans, and he provided his brothers with a certain blessing.

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan established the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, to be of assistance to brothers and friends by contributing to development projects in all fields. He also established the Zayed Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, to be an extended arm in the arenas of humanitarian giving inside and outside the country, in addition to Many charitable and humanitarian institutions, whose aid covers all countries of the world and needy and affected peoples.

A beacon of goodness

Thanks to the wise policy of the late Sheikh Zayed, the UAE has become a beacon of goodness and humanity, referred to as Lebanon, in all international forums, where he received medals and medals from various countries of the world, in appreciation of the great services he provided to humanity. In 1985, the International Organization for Foreigners in… Geneva’s “Golden Document” for Sheikh Zayed as the most important figure of 1985. In Paris in 1988, he was chosen as “Man of the Year,” in recognition of his wise and effective leadership and his success in achieving well-being for the people of the Emirates, developing his country’s land and people, and developing his country to consolidate its position and prosper day after day.

A life platform

The humanitarian action policy continues on the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, as humanitarian work has become a basic pillar and a way of life for Zayed’s children, and the humanitarian aid provided by the UAE on Zayed Humanitarian Work Day takes into account, first and foremost, the humanitarian aspect, which is Meeting people's needs, reducing poverty and hunger, and building development projects that contribute to advancing the economy in poor countries without distinction or discrimination.