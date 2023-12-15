US President Joe Biden welcomed the agreement announced at the conclusion of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), describing it as a historic agreement. Biden said in a press statement, published by the White House: “At COP28, world leaders reached another historic achievement by committing, for the first time, to transitioning away from fossil fuels, and agreeing to triple renewable energy production at the global and local levels by 2030.”

He added: “There is a lot of work ahead of us to maintain the temperature goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius, which is within reach, and today’s results are an important step towards reaching this goal.” He pointed out that the climate change crisis is the fundamental threat of our time, adding: “It is our collective responsibility to build a safer and more hopeful future for our children.”