Biden says Putin ‘cannot stay in power’ in Russia

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Joe Biden during his meeting with Polish officials.
EFE/EPA/Marcin Obara
Joe Biden during his meeting with Polish officials.
The president launched a harsh speech on Ukraine at the royal castle in Warsaw.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
March 26, 2022, 01:33 PM
US President Joe Bidenstated this Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin, who more than a month ago launched a bloody invasion of Ukraine, “cannot stay in power.”
“We will have a different future, a brighter future, rooted in democracy and principles, hope and light. For God’s sake: that man can’t stay in power“, declared Biden in a speech on Ukraine at the royal castle in Warsaw, the Polish capital.
DEVELOPING NEWS…
AFP
March 26, 2022, 01:33 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Biden #Putin #stay #power #Russia
Leave a Reply