Sunday, March 27, 2022
Biden says Putin ‘cannot stay in power’ in Russia

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 26, 2022
in World
Joe Biden

Joe Biden during his meeting with Polish officials.

Photo:

EFE/EPA/Marcin Obara

Joe Biden during his meeting with Polish officials.

The president launched a harsh speech on Ukraine at the royal castle in Warsaw.

US President Joe Bidenstated this Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin, who more than a month ago launched a bloody invasion of Ukraine, “cannot stay in power.”

“We will have a different future, a brighter future, rooted in democracy and principles, hope and light. For God’s sake: that man can’t stay in power“, declared Biden in a speech on Ukraine at the royal castle in Warsaw, the Polish capital.

DEVELOPING NEWS…

AFP

Recommended

