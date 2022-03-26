The griffins lose 2-1 and are eliminated in the quarterfinals

Genoa – A game full of twists and turns played at a good pace at the “Masini” in Santa Croce. In the end, though, Atalanta marks the qualification for the semifinals (2-1) of the Viareggio Cup despite Genoa having given a hard time until the end.

All in the second part the goals after a first half, however, full of opportunities.

