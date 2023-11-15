US President Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco

US President Joe Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco, where the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit is taking place. This is reported by Reuters.

Moreover, the meeting of heads of state is not taking place on the sidelines of the summit, but at the Filoli estate in San Mateo County.

The heads of the United States and China shook hands. After this, Biden told his colleague that he saw no alternative to holding personal meetings.

Biden and Xi Jinping are expected to discuss the status of Taiwan, conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as the countries’ trade relations and an agreement on climate change and artificial intelligence.

Earlier, the American leader called the power of Xi Jinping an example of restoring American leadership in the world against the backdrop of China’s internal problems. As CNN points out, Biden could be referring to problems in the Chinese economy – in particular, rising unemployment among the young population and the crisis in the real estate market.