Your lie is over! In the new episode of ‘At the bottom there is room’, Alessia will ask for explanations Rowing after he discovered that he hired an actor to get ‘Jimmy’ fired from the Maldini corporation and cause the breakup of their relationship. Will he seek to deceive her again? On the other hand, June went to see Benjamin to the psychiatric hospital to talk to him, but he does not suspect that his kidnapper formed an alliance with Claudia Llanos, the ‘Shark Look’, so his life will once again be at risk.

If you want to know what will happen with these stories and more from the successful series of America Televisionwe invite you to read the following note, where we will tell you all the details about the premiere of chapter 348, which promises to keep all fans of fiction on the edge of their seats.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 348 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When does chapter 348 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ come out?

Chapter 348‘There is room at the bottom’ will premiere TODAY, Wednesday, November 15, 2023. According to the preview of today’s episode, Alessia will complain to Remo after ‘Plautin’ told her everything about the plan she devised in order to get revenge on ‘Jimmy’. Furthermore, July’s life will be in danger again after going to visit Benjamín, who has Claudia Llanos as her ally, so she will undertake retaliation against ‘Charito’s’ niece.

What time does episode 348 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ premiere?

‘There is room in depth’ season 10, episode 348, It is broadcast from Monday to Friday, in prime time at 8.40 pminAmerica TVimmediately after the program ‘This is war’ and before ‘Forgive me’.

What channel broadcasts ‘At the bottom there is room’ LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of‘There is room at the bottom’through the screensAmerica TV. To access the fiction, you just have to tune into the channel’s open signal.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

‘There is room at the bottom’It is broadcast on the Peruvian channelAmerica Televisionwhich varies its signal depending on the service you have contracted:

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD) Cables: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD) Peru Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Peru Vision: Channel 4

Channel 4 Best Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Star Globalcom:channel 13.

Where to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to view‘There is room at the bottom’totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; To do this, you just need to visit the official website ofAmerica TV GOan online streaming platform where you can find full episodes of previous seasons.

Benjamín, along with Claudia Llanos, would be willing to harm July again. Photo: composition LR/América TV

What is season 10 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ about?

After the final events of the ninth season, the rivalry between the Gonzales and the Maldini-Montalbán intensifies further with the secret love affair of ‘Jimmy’ and Alessia, the attraction between Joel and Macarena, as well as that of July and Cristóbal, and with the discovery of Peter as the true buyer of the new Gonzales house, situations that will bring repercussions and confrontations.

On the other hand, the appearance of Victoria, who is shown to be the true ‘Woman in Black’, and the revelation that Claudia Llanos never died will bring many problems to the Maldini matriarch. Furthermore, the return of ‘Mike’ Miller will damage Joel and Macarena’s friendship, and his presence in Francesca’s life will threaten Diego Montalbán’s evil actions.

Cast of actors and characters from ‘At the bottom there is room 10’

Mónica Sánchez as ‘Charito’

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalbán

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as ‘Jimmy’

David Almandoz as ‘Pepe’

László Kovács as ‘Tito’

Paul Vega as ‘Koky’

Gustavo Bueno as ‘Don Gilberto’

