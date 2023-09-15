Washington (agencies)

US President Joe Biden criticized the House Republicans’ attempt to impeach him, saying that he had “more important work” than those allegations.

On Tuesday, US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced the opening of an official investigation to impeach President Biden, into allegations of violations.

Biden said yesterday, in his first comment on McCarthy’s announcement of an official impeachment investigation at a fundraising event in Virginia: “I don’t know exactly why. What I can say is that they want to impeach me because they want to overthrow the government.”

Biden explained, “Everyone always asks about the investigation, but I wake up every day without focusing on impeachment. I have work to do,” adding, “I must deal with issues that affect the American people on a daily basis.”

For his part, White House spokesman for oversight and investigations, Ian Sams, said in a post on the “X” platform, “House Republicans have been conducting investigations against President Biden for 9 months, and have found no evidence of any violations.”