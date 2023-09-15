The famous DLC of the original Resident Evil 4, Separate Waysarrives in the form of a free update also for the remake on PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X/S: we finally have an official date.

The update, which we remember, will be free, will be available to all owners of Resident Evil 4 Remake starting from September 21, 2023. A few days, therefore, separate us from returning to impersonate the unforgettable Ada Wong.

Separate Ways, born as a DLC, therefore becomes a free updateand it’s not the only Resident Evil-themed news presented during the event: a new gameplay video for Resident Evil 4 VR Mode was also shown.