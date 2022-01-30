US President Joe Biden has called on the Taliban to “immediately” release an American man they have been holding hostage for some time. The man, Mark Frerichs, is said to be the last American held hostage by the Taliban. Biden made it clear that without the release there is no hope that the United States will ever recognize the Taliban as legitimate rulers in Afghanistan.
