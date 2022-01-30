The effects of the last (intense) hours of the transfer market at Juventus lead to the medical visits scheduled for January 31 for two new signings: Dennis Zakaria and Federico Gatti. The first is an immediate reinforcement for Allegri, the second a prospect purchase that will remain on loan in the coming months at Frosinone. Two arrivals for two sales: those of Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, both at Tottenham.

Juve did not stop after the Vlahovic coup, far from it. She confirms herself as the great queen of this winter market session with one shot per department, with the last day available to surprise her fans again. The long Juventus Sunday started early, early in the morning, with the two exits: with the definition of the sale of Kulusevski first (loan with conditional redemption obligation) and with that of Bentancur afterwards (definitive). In the early afternoon the final closure with Zakaria, another early arrival to give Allegri what he asked for to give the team an identity that is more his own. While waiting for the Swiss midfielder – who landed in Turin at 9.40pm with a private flight from Dusseldorf – Juve burned Turin at the close of the deal to secure Gatti, the defender of greatest prospect in B. In the late afternoon, the outgoing loans were also defined of Ihattaren to Ajax (official) and Dragusin to Salernitana (already in Salerno to support the visits). From Caselle airport, on the other hand, Kulusevski (departing shortly after 20) sent his greetings to Juventus fans through the reporters present: “I had a good time here, I hope to return one day”. Market closed? Not yet: the hypothesis of exchange of Nandez-Kaio Jorge loans with Cagliari is still standing, we will talk about it until the last useful moment. And anyway, given the trend of the last few days, it is still better not to deny the possibility of other last minute surprises.