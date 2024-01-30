Biden: Iran will be held responsible for attack on US military base in Jordan

US President Joe Biden said Iran will be held accountable for providing weapons to those who attacked a US military base in northeast Jordan. This is reported by RIA News.

“I hold them accountable in the sense that they are providing weapons to the people who did this,” the American leader said. The politician answered affirmatively when asked whether he had made a decision to respond to the attack.

Previously, Iran denied any involvement in the drone attack on the base. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic noted that they do not give orders to the Islamic Resistance movement of Iraq, which took responsibility for the incident. It is assumed that the movement could act in the interests of Tehran.

A drone attacked a US military base in Jordan on January 27, resulting in more than 40 people being injured to varying degrees.