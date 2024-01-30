The International Court of Justice issues a key ruling on Gaza, ordering Israel to prevent and punish incitement to genocide. South Africa's initial indictment, filed in December, targeted Israel for acts of genocide in the Gaza Strip. This case highlights South Africa's diplomatic leadership in the global south and assesses the effectiveness of international institutions in addressing conflicts of this nature. We analyze it in this edition of Africa 7 Days.

#Africa #days #ICJ #ruling #Israel39s #offensive #positions #South #Africa #spearhead #global #south