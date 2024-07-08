Washington.- Facing what could be the most crucial week of his candidacy, President Biden on Monday made an aggressive attempt to dispel concerns that a wide range of Democrats have expressed about his reelection campaign.

By afternoon, he had called into MSNBC’s highly-rated “Morning Joe” show, sent a defiant letter to Democratic members of Congress and outlined his plan to attack former President Donald J. Trump during a call with his top fundraisers.

“If any of these guys don’t think I should run, let them run against me,” Biden said on “Morning Joe,” hitting back at his critics. “Go ahead and run for president. Challenge me at the convention.”

The offensive came as Biden faces declining support among Democratic lawmakers and growing fears of a defeat for Trump and his supporters in November’s White House and Congressional elections.

In his call to donors, the president suggested Democrats needed to refocus their attention on Trump. And he teased a strategic pivot for his campaign ahead of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next week, saying he planned to “attack, attack, attack, attack.”

Here’s what else you need to know: