Milanthe world capital of fashion and design, where modernity dialogues with history, is carrying out a silent revolution against tobacco. Starting today, smoking will not be permitted in outdoor public spaces. The ban by the City Council of the Lombard capital is very strict: anyone who lights a cigarette in streets, squares or parks within ten meters of another person will risk receiving a fine of between 40 and 240 euros.

Milan, like many other Italian cities, has experienced a symbiotic relationship between tobacco and everyday life. Smoking, whether on bar terraces, on park benches or in any public place, was not only a practice, but a ritual. Now the City Council is promoting strong regulations against outdoor smoking to promote health and reduce tobacco smokeresponsible for 7% of fine dust emissions, formed by a complex mixture of solid and liquid particles, according to data from Arpa Lombardía. The ban is also expected to have a positive effect on reducing tobacco-related waste such as cigarette butts, which represent a significant portion of urban litter and can take years to decompose, contaminating soil and waterways.

In Italy, the majority of adults between 18 and 69 years old do not smoke (59%) or have stopped smoking (17%), but one in four Italians is a smoker (24%), according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT). However, this percentage is growing among young people, of whom 30.2% use traditional cigarettes, heated tobacco or electronic cigarettes. According to ISTAT data, more than 70,000 premature deaths annually in the transalpine country are related to exposure to air pollutants, and passive smoking remains a significant threat.

Does not affect electronics

The ban only affects tobacco products, while the use of electronic cigarettes is allowed. “The objective of the regulations is above all an action to raise awareness among the population, with the aim of changing lifestyles that we know are harmful to the health of all people, not just smokers,” explains the Environment and Ecology advisor, Elena Grandi. «We are talking – he adds – about a provision that aims to be a concrete action from which everyone can benefit, both in terms of personal health and general well-being. The behavior of individuals can make a difference and contribute to the improvement of air quality in our city, which is why, as a smoker, I will be the first to change my habits: I am aware that enforcing this provision will not be easy or immediate, but I am also convinced that it will be a tool to initiate a true cultural change,” said Grandi.









Opinion division

The measure of the Milan City Council has resonated in every corner of the city, generating division of opinions between citizens and local merchants. Some consider that it will contribute significantly to the improvement of air quality and public healthwhile others perceive it as an excessive restriction that could affect social life and the local economy, especially in sectors such as hospitality.

In general, opinions favorable to the ban abound, according to testimonies collected by the Italian media. Thus, Luisa Ferri, mother of two small children, applauds the initiative: “Finally I can take my children to the park without worrying about them inhaling smoke or picking up cigarette butts from the ground.” On the other hand, some smokers complain and to some extent feel almost stigmatized. Massimo Ricci, a regular smoker, commented: “I understand that clean air is important, but I also have the right to enjoy my cigarette. “We’re outdoors, where am I supposed to go now?” For many, the measure represents an attack on their personal freedom and a cultural tradition that associates smoking with moments of leisure and reflection.

Zero emissions

It should be remembered that in 2021, anti-smoking regulations were already implemented in Milan. That regulation marked the beginning of restrictions on smoking in outdoor spaces, but it only applied to specific areas such as public transport stops and areas near educational or children’s centers. It also encouraged the use of electronic cigarettes as a less harmful alternative. Now, the rigid regulations that are part of the Milan City Council’s Air Climate Plan represent a very significant tightening to protect public health and reduce environmental pollution more effectively, with a specific objective: to achieve zero emissions in 2050 and reduce them by 45% in 2030.

The Milan City Council has noted that, although the application of the regulations may present challenges, it is confident that it will serve as a tool to initiate a cultural change around smoking and environmental protection. The Milanese mayor, Giuseppe Sala, defended the measure as a step towards a more livable city: “It is not just about combating pollution, but about sending a strong message: we want clean air, a sustainable future and public spaces where everyone can breathe without fear of damaging your health.

In short, the ban on smoking in outdoor public spaces in Milan is an ambitious measure whose ultimate objective is to promote a cultural change regarding tobacco consumption in the city. Milan, the economic capital of Italy, hopes to set a trend that will gradually spread to the rest of Italy as well. The doctor thinks so Paolo Contipulmonologist at Niguarda Hospital: “Milan is leading the way in Italy, recognizing that air quality not only depends on large sources of industrial pollution, but also on the small daily acts that affect our environment.” The ban on smoking in public spaces is not an idea exclusive to Milan. Cities such as Tokyo and New York have implemented similar measures with mixed results. What sets Milan apart is its comprehensive approach, which seeks to address the problem from an environmental and health perspective.