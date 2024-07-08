The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) has announced a measure that will benefit thousands of Mexican families during the summer season. The state-owned company, responsible for providing electricity nationwide, has established agreements with various states to offer discounts on electricity bills of its users.

CFE Director Manuel Bartlett reported that the company’s profits will be used to finance these subsidies, thus ensuring that residential consumers in the selected states can enjoy economic relief on their electricity bills.

The states that will benefit from this measure are Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Sinaloa and Nayarit.

Domestic use only

It is important to note that These discounts are intended exclusively for the domestic use and apply only to loads that are not considered high consumption.

This means that families who use electricity for basic household needs will see a significant reduction in their energy costs during the hottest months of the year.

The subsidy It is especially relevant given the increase in energy consumption that is usually experienced during the summer, when the use of air conditioning and fans increases to combat high temperatures. With this measure, the CFE seeks to alleviate the financial burden on families and promote more efficient use of electricity.

Discount duration

As published in the Official Gazette of the Federation, the discount on the electricity bill It will be valid until the Saturday before the last Sunday in October, that is, until October 18, 2024.

This date marks the end of the season of subsidies, aligning with the expected decrease in temperatures and, therefore, in electricity consumption.

Manuel Bartlettin his statement, stressed the commitment of the CFE with the well-being of the population and the importance of making rational and efficient use of electrical energy.

“Our goal is to help Mexican families cope better with the hot season without this representing a significant economic sacrifice. We are using our profits to ensure that this subsidy becomes a reality and reaches those who need it most,” he said. Bartlett.

How to access the discount

For users interested in taking advantage of this benefit, the CFE has provided the necessary information through its website and customer service centers.

Consumers can check if they are eligible for the discount and receive guidance on how to maximize savings on your electricity bills.