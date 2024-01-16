Alice Campello, lady Morata “strange propitiatory rite” with “sitting on the moon”

Diletta Leotta hosts Alice Campellothe confessions of lady Morata in the new episode of Amateur Mom. “When I tried to conceive twins I really experienced everything. My mother-in-law told me…”

Alice Campello, lady Morata by Diletta Leotta

Alice Campello, wife of Alvaro Morata and mother of four childrenis the sixth guest of Amateur Mom 2the podcast and vodcast hosted by Diletta Leotta available on YouTube and the main distribution platforms.

Alice Campello to Diletta Leotta, Lady Morata and Bella's particularly troubled pregnancy

«Bella's pregnancy was very troubled. In the third month I woke up one morning with the bed full of blood and I was afraid of losing the baby I always wanted – explains Alice Campello to Diletta Leotta in the episode of Mamma Dilettante – That was a truly horrible moment. The birth was also very delicate. Even today I'm still not completely okay. Only thanks to blood donors I can now tell my story. Postpartum, when I got back to my hospital bed, I started feeling terrible. But since Alvaro depends a lot on my moods, I didn't want him to see my suffering. But when the doctors moved the blanket they realized that I was in a pool of blood and took me away. For 12 hours Alvaro knew nothing about what was happening to me. This episode united us, if possible, even more.”

Alice Campello, lady Morata reveals to Diletta Leotta the “strange propitiatory rite” for having twins

The wife of Alvaro Morata, striker of Atletico Madrid (formerly Juventus) explains to Diletta Leotta: «When I tried to conceive twins I really experienced everything. My mother-in-law had told me “If you show your butt to the moon there is a greater chance of having twins”. I wanted to listen to her and so I stood on the terrace and performed that strange propitiatory rite. I was so obsessed that I wanted to believe it, but it didn't work (laughs; ed.)”the words of Alice Campello to Mamma Dilettante.

Alice Campello to Diletta Leotta, the declaration of love to Alvaro Morata

«Alvaro Morata is a wonderful life partner – explains Alice Campello to Diletta Leotta – And it is even more so than it seems. I have never met a person so pure, so sincere in my life. Sometimes I have to ask him to calm down, because he is too thoughtful, not only with me, but also with the people he cares about. I am the very center of his life. He can't see me sad, he lives just for me. Sometimes I feel that he lives more for me than for the children.”

Alice Campello to Diletta Leotta: I finally feel at home in Madrid

Alice Campello in the Spanish capital, given that Alvaro Morata is the striker of Simeone's Atletico (who will face Inter in the Champions League round of 16 in February). «I'm fine in Madrid now, but it took me time to settle in because I've never been in the same city for more than a year and a half. Every time I started to have a normal life it was already time to move city again. It wasn't easy to move the children every time and have new habits. Even if you have a strong family that supports you and you are mentally strong, this thing takes its toll in the long run. Now I understand that it helps me to return to Italy more often to visit my parents. Before, I isolated myself a lot even in suffering. I felt so independent that I never needed anyone.”

