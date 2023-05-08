White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed with Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman efforts to end the war that has ravaged Yemen for eight years, the US government announced.

Sunday night’s meeting in Saudi Arabia came at a time of tension in relations between Washington and Riyadh, amid differences ranging from human rights to the kingdom’s oil production.

Sullivan and Prince Mohammed, who is the oil-rich kingdom’s de facto ruler, “reviewed progress in talks to further consolidate the now 15-month truce in Yemen and UN-led efforts to end the war.” , the White House said in a statement.

Neighboring Yemen, Saudi Arabia has led an international coalition since 2015 to defeat the Houthi rebels. Backed by Iran, this group had taken the Yemeni capital the previous year.

Since April 2022, a truce has been in force that has been largely respected, but which officially expires in October.

Last month, Saudi envoy Mohamed Al Jaber led a delegation that traveled to Yemen’s capital Sanaa to negotiate with the Houthis and “stabilize” the truce.

The delegation left the country without a truce agreement, but with a commitment from the rebels to hold a second round of talks, according to Houthis and Yemeni government sources.

Many observers believe that Saudi Arabia is trying to end its military involvement with Yemen. Several analysts say that the negotiation with the Houthis was motivated by the surprising reconciliation with Iran, announced in March, thanks to the mediation of China.