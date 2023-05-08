Fedez and Chiara Ferragni they are the most talked about couple on social networks in Italy thanks to the millions of followers they meet. For any occasion never fails communication to their followers. Yesterday was Chiara’s birthday who celebrated her 36th birthday. For the occasion obviously, in addition to the best wishes from friends and fans, those of her husband Fedez could not be missing.

The artist has entrusted Instagram with a long, very touching message dedicated to his wife.

“Six years have passed since that day at the Arena di Verona. Life has given us indelible and priceless moments, two children who have filled our existence with love but also challenges and obstacles that I am sure, without you by my side I would not have been able to face the same way. You have been and will always be my salvation.” – the words accompanied by a photo that shows Fedez at the Arena as he lowers himself to ask Chiara to marry him.

The post obviously quickly went viral on the web receiving thousands of likes and comments. Not only Fedez because several greetings from people dear to the influencer entrepreneur have also arrived on social networks. Like those of Francesolder sister who wrote: “Happy birthday Clare! Happy to have started and to continue this journey side by side… you are and always will be my big sister”.

There was also no lack of wishes from the parents Marina DiGuardo And Marco Ferragni. Just the mother of Clear Indeed, he stated: “Congratulations my beautiful love! So proud of you”. Also inevitable is the comment from the entrepreneur’s father, who added: “Happy birthday. Always my pride.

But Chiara herself has published photos of her as a child accompanied by the caption: “Trying to make this girl from 1987 proud”.

A dedication all to herself for her who managed to crown the dreams of a lifetime.