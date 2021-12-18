Biathlon Norway’s new peak behind three cardiac surgeries

The success of Filip Fjeld Andersen does not depend on the pace of skiing.

In Norwegians for biathletes, success does not usually depend on the pace of skiing.

On Friday, Norway once again unveiled a new top-level biathlon World Cup as the 22-year-old Filip Fjeld Andersen placed third in Annecy’s sprint and rose to the podium for the first time at the mc level.

Much of Andersen’s skiing potential lies in the fact that in 2017, he finished second in the Norwegian under-18 championship in cross-country skiing, with as many as 163 youngsters finishing in the 15 km (v) race.

In biathlon, he won “almost all” of his competitions at home as a junior.

When Andersen was 16 years old, he first noticed that there was something abnormal in his heartbeat.

It later emerged that this was atrial fibrillation, the most common cardiac arrhythmia requiring treatment.

In the summer of 2018, Andersen went for heart surgery for the first time, but it failed.

The following year, he crashed on roller skates, and there was a fracture in his ankle. In December 2019, it was the turn of the second heart operation, but that did not produce the desired result either. Only the third operation in the summer of 2020 was successful.

“It was a bit of an either or situation. Either it would work and it would become good, or it would have to come up with something else to do with this life. I would probably have found something else, but it would have been a tough time, ”Fjeld Andersen told the Norwegian broadcaster. To NRK.

The two of you during the year, Andersen competed only occasionally, but last season in the second-tier IBU Cup, he won the races and runners-up to the model of winning the overall race.

“Now I feel much stronger. I don’t think I would be so good now if I didn’t have those heart problems. I spent almost two seasons almost exclusively on training. It was undoubtedly a good thing to continue, ”Andersen told NRK.

Now Andersen is aiming for a place on the Norwegian six-man Olympic team, even though Saturday’s chase in Annecy went just under the bench due to a bad shoot.