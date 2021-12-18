The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow, Sunday, to be fair to partly cloudy in general, with low clouds appearing in some eastern and northern areas, humid at night and Monday morning in some internal and coastal areas, and the winds are light to moderate.

The center explained – in its daily statement – that the wind movement is southeasterly to easterly / 10-20, reaching 30 km / h.

The waves are light in the Arabian Gulf. The first tide occurs at 12:35, the second tide is at 03:10, the first tide is at 20:06, and the second tide is at 06:34.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light. The first tide occurs at 08:43, the second tide is at 22:48, the first tide is at 15:42, and the second tide is at 04:28.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

