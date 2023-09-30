Horse betting is not just a popular pastime for the wealthy. But if they are too complicated for you, you can bet on the betting providers on the stock exchange.

bWhen it comes to horse racing, most people think of the British Royal Ascot race with extravagant hats, a get-together of the nobility – and betting. No matter whether harness racing or horse racing, you can bet on everything. If you want to try your luck with horse betting, you can do so not only on the race track and in the betting office, but also on the stock exchange.

“Horse betting is a niche product in Germany,” says Pierre Hofer, member of the German Sports Betting Association and board member of the German betting provider pferdewetten.de. That was not always so. In Germany, horse racing is considered a performance test with a legal mandate. In order to strengthen German horse breeding for military reasons, the racing betting and lottery law was introduced in 1922. From then on, bookmakers for horse betting were allowed to finance breeding and racing. In order not to deprive the state horse breeding of financial resources through other games of chance, horse betting has been given a de facto monopoly position, says Pierre Hofer. “Until the lottery was introduced.”