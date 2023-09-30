MotoGP Motegi, Aprilia disappointed: only ninth place

One of the disappointments from the Motegi Sprint is undoubtedly the Aprilia. The third row on the Japanese Grand Prix grid was not the preamble to any comeback, on the contrary the two RS-GPs remained entangled in the battle in the middle of the group: Maverick Viñales he managed to snatch the miserable point guaranteed by ninth position, after suffering an annoying vibration at the rear of his bike; things went even worse for Aleix Espargarowho had to retire with three laps to go while fighting with Bezzecchi, Marquez and Zarco for fifth place.

Two technical problems that the Noale company will have to analyze carefully so that they do not recur in tomorrow’s long race, where the two Spaniards will be called to redemption.

Viñales’ words

“Obviously I can’t be satisfied. In this Sprint, as happened recently, I particularly suffered from chatter at the rear which prevented me from pushing. Tomorrow we have to do it again, with the medium tire I feel a little better, but above all understand what generates this behavior which is limiting us a lot“, the comment of #12.

Espargaró’s words

“This Sprint also didn’t go as we expected. Honestly, my pace wasn’t bad and we could aim for a decent resultunfortunately everything was thwarted by a technical problem“, this is Espargaró’s regret. “I’m also disappointed because the Sprint is important in view of tomorrow’s race, we can collect data and understand the behavior of the bike and tires“.