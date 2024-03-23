Paris (AFP)

The Belgian national team, which was missing many of its key elements, fell into the trap of a goalless draw against its Irish host in a friendly match in Dublin, three months before the start of the European Football Cup in Germany this summer.

It is the 12th consecutive match for Belgium, ranked fourth in the world, without a loss, in a series that it began since the 2022 World Cup finals, which it eliminated from the group stage, with a goalless draw against Croatia (8 wins against 4 draws).

The “Red Devils” were missing many of their stars, most notably Real Madrid’s Spanish goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 31 years old, who fell again into the injury trap, and Manchester City’s English playmaker, Kevin De Bruyne, to rest, while national team coach Domenico Tedesco kept the German striker of Italian origins. Roma Italian Romelu Lukaku returns from injury on the bench.

The Irish team, supervised by interim coach John O'Shea, won a penalty kick in the 28th minute, after a handball on Arthur Vermeeren inside the area, but goalkeeper Matz Sells successfully blocked a shot from Brighton striker Ivan Ferguson.

The visitors sought to snatch the lead goal through Thomas Meunier, following a pass from substitute Dodi Lukebakio, but his ball lacked the required strength to threaten Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Belgium is preparing to compete in Group E with Romania, Slovakia, and the winner of the play-off between Ukraine and Iceland.

Belgium hopes to appear better when it faces England in a friendly match in London on Tuesday. As for Ireland, which failed to qualify for the continental tournament, it will play its second friendly match against Switzerland on the same day.