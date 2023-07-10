It seems that there is a new air of crisis between Belen Rodriguez and Stefano De Martino. And there are even those who speculate that the two would have already left. Again. First of all, the Argentine showgirl removed all the photos of her together with the conductor from her Instagram profile. A rather strange and unusual event, as well as the silence of Belen herself in her Stories. Another rather significant clue comes from the face of Rai 2, which in recent days has shown itself at the presentation of the next TV schedules without a wedding ring on its finger. A detail that many fans could not fail to notice.

As you will remember, the two got back together in the spring of 2022, after a double series of separations and reconciliations. If the crisis were to be confirmed, it would be the third time that the couple have said goodbye. In fact, the last appearance together dates back to June 5, on the occasion of the party for the Scudetto of Napoli. Since that moment Belen and De Martino have never been seen in public together again.

The couple got married in 2013, and in 2014 Santiago De Martino was born, their only son. In 2015 the first separation, even if the two have never officially divorced. The flashback already in 2017, after she had ended the relationship with Andrea Iannone. In 2019 the sensational official return together. After a year, however, the new separation. Meanwhile, in 2021, Belen Rodriguez had an affair with Antonino Spinalbese, from which Luna Marì was born. The new flashback in 2022.