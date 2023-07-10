Doctor who abused gymnasts in the United States was stabbed in jail

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The former Olympic team doctor in court in 2017.
He is being held at the Coleman Penitentiary in Florida.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Larry Nassar, doctor who abused several gymnasts in USAwas stabbed at Coleman Penitentiary in Florida, where he is being held.
Nassar was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts, including Olympic medalists.
what is known
The doctor, in his statement, pointed out that he sexually assaulted the athletes while working in the Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics.
Similarly, Nassar pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.
“More than 100 women, including Olympic gold medalist Simone Billes, collectively requested more than $1 billion from the federal government for the FBI’s failure to apprehend Nassar when agents learned of the allegations against him in 2015. He was arrested by Michigan State University police in 2016 , more than a year later,” says Spain’s El País.
