Monday, July 10, 2023
Doctor who abused gymnasts in the United States was stabbed in jail

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 10, 2023
in Sports
Larry Nassar

The former Olympic team doctor in court in 2017.

He is being held at the Coleman Penitentiary in Florida.

Larry Nassar, doctor who abused several gymnasts in USAwas stabbed at Coleman Penitentiary in Florida, where he is being held.

Nassar was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts, including Olympic medalists.
what is known

The doctor, in his statement, pointed out that he sexually assaulted the athletes while working in the Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics.

Similarly, Nassar pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

Former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

“More than 100 women, including Olympic gold medalist Simone Billes, collectively requested more than $1 billion from the federal government for the FBI’s failure to apprehend Nassar when agents learned of the allegations against him in 2015. He was arrested by Michigan State University police in 2016 , more than a year later,” says Spain’s El País.
