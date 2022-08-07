Details of the history of musical piracy in Russia “Moslenta” told the owner of the largest store in the old “Gorbushka” Sergey Okulyar.

“I had my own logo – the Eyepiece, my own flag. I bought a graphite fishing rod 12 knees, I hung a pirate flag on the very top, lower – my own. The speakers roared so that the people who traded across the street just hated me. I remember in the days of the fight against piracy an article in Moskovsky Komsomolets. Dmitry Sharygin wrote about Gorbushka: “What do I see? Music rumbles and a pirate flag hangs. Where are the police looking?”, the source shared.

According to him, he copied the first DVDs and Video-CDs, when you could burn video on a disc – at first, only one hour and four minutes. “I reformatted everything to this format, and for two years it was very popular, because it cost three times less than a DVD. And then the Internet covered everything. And the conversation about piracy has sunk into oblivion. Now our state is already proving that piracy is good, the fight against America. Everything for which we were driven turned out to be heroism,” added Okulyar.

